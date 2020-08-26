CLOSE
Will You Be Watching? ‘Karen’ Movie In The Works Starring ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Actress

The suspense thriller is sure to ignite all of the emotions.

Young woman talking on phone while driving a car.

Source: DjelicS / Getty

After years of racial oppression, micro-managing, police-calling and ultra-surveillance, “Karen” will make it to the big screen in an upcoming suspense thriller.

TMZ first reported the news that a movie is planned starring “Orange Is The New Black” actress Taryn Manning.

The movie will be about a racist, entitled white woman in the South who terrorizes her new African-American neighbors. Manning will play the Karen “who believes people should stick to their own kind,” according to TMZ.

The description continues:

“Taryn’s character, Karen White, makes it her mission to oust the new kids on her block, a black family, by any means necessary. It’s a very 2020 movie — the neighbors are staunch Black Lives Matter supporters.”

Manning, who also starred in the 2002 movie “Hustle and Flow”, is the perfect pick to play Karen, considering her roll as Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett on “Orange Is the New Black”. Pennsatucky was introduced as a homophobic and racist bigot in the early seasons of the show’s seven-season run.

The upcoming “Karen” movie is to be written and directed by Coke Daniels, a Black creative behind movies like “Who Made The Potatoe Salad?” and most recently, “His, Hers & the Truth”. Daniels says he wants to provide an “interesting perspective on social justice and race relations in America,” according to TMZ. 

According to The Wrap, the movie will be produced under Daniels’ Flixville USA and Burke Management. Vanzil and Victor Burke will act as executive producers while Kris LeFan and Adrian Miller will be co-executive producers. Production is set to start in 2020 in hopes of a 2021 release. No studio or distributor is attached as of now.

“Karen” has a long history, although the term has only recently become popular. At first, entitled white women who called the police on Black people were often described by the details of the incident, such as “Permit Patty” or “BBQ Becky”. Even before this, white women have long been criticized for using their social standing to cry victimhood in racist situations.

Now, the Internet, particularly Black Twitter, has come up with a universal name to describe these ladies who are either outright racist or in need of deep historical lessons on their privilege. Various Karen videos have since gone viral, including one where Amy Cooper called the police on birdwatcher Christian Cooper in Central Park, falsely accusing him of threatening her life. Since then, debates have ensued of what to do with the Karens of the world.

Should they lose their jobs, go to prison, be deprogrammed, or just be forever humiliated via the world wide web?

Maybe the upcoming “Karen” movie can lead us to the answers.

