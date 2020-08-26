CLOSE
Celebrity Hairstylist Chuck Amos Says Brandy’s Braids Were Never A Lacefront

1995 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Evan Agostini / Getty

Brandy’s infamous braids are part Hip Hop culture. I know I wasn’t the only one who asked for the Brandy extensions in the 90’s. When the rumors that her coveted hairstyle was a lacefront wig, the internet went into a frenzy. You mean to tell me, all this time Moesha’s braids were a wig?!

Scandalous.

Enter Chuck Amos, celebrity hairstylist and weaevologist. In an Instagram post, Chuck put all the lacefront rumors to rest:

“Hey Y’all!! This next “BRANDY”/“MONICA” @VerzuzTv is Personal!! I did @Brandy’s hair for her first 2 Albums 1994-1999! I WAS THERE, on set, for #TheBoyIsMine video, shot in LA! -This was @JosephKahn’s 1st debut video; He was “hand selected” by #Brandy herself! She put him “on the map”! No one understood what he was doing, with his “carousel” apartment set and his camera on a “rickshaw”, that slid “up ‘n’ down ‘n’ sideways”! We were all confused and he almost got “let go” midday! -We shot 3 Different Endings, where @MekhiFromHarlem each gets “the Other One”, in addition to the Final Cut, where they both gang up on him! All of Us, on set, suggested a 4th ending, where he ends up with a “Boyfriend” at the End, but that was “turned down” (I guess it was too early for that concept). -The call time was so early in the morning, Brandy got her makeup done, while laying down napping, by @QueenNzingha and I did her hair after that! -During “The Boy is Mine” cover shoot, shot at the 31st street studios, in NYC, @MonicaDenise, was 2hrs late! My Mom @LadeeLove7 was with me, on set that day, so #Brandy started singing a makeshift song called “Chuckie’s Mother” and sang it while waiting; Historical!! For the @MTV #VMAs performance, back in LA, @SamFine did @Brandy’s makeup! All styling was by @SusanMosesNYC and @HomeGirlByCRM was her publicist! …Now Let Me “Set The Record Straight”… Brandy NEVER HAD “Lace Front” Braids EVERRRR!! That is “A LIE” and a FALSE RUMOR!! I was there, FirstHand DOING her hair!”

A post shared by Chuck Amos, Hair Legend (@chuckielovehair) on

Glad we got that settled. I believed in Brandy’s braids the way young children believe in Santa Claus. I’m not ready to deal these type of fraudulent rumors that dispel Hip Hop’s hair goals.

Celebrity Hairstylist Chuck Amos Says Brandy’s Braids Were Never A Lacefront  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Brandy

Close