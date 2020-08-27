CLOSE
Notorious B.I.G.’s Crown And Newly Uncovered 2Pac Letters Will Hit Auction

Get your coins ready.

The Notorious B.I.G. Mural in Brooklyn

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Rap related collectibles continue to gain popularity among music enthusiasts and beyond. Fan can now purchase items linked to two of biggest lyricists to ever grace the microphone.

As spotted on HipHopDX Sotheby’s is hosting their first ever Hip-Hop private sale. The esteemed broker of fine and decorative art, jewelry, real estate will be auctioning a pair of items that are deserving of a museum placement. First up will be The Notorious B.I.G.’s crown that he wore in his iconic king photo shoot for Rap Pages. Photographer Barron Claiborne has had it since 1997.

Sotheby’s Senior Specialist Cassandra Hatton, who organized the event, detailed the approach in a formal statement. “I’ve seen the crown,” she said. “Everybody’s seen the crown. It’s so famous. It’s so iconic. When I was first thinking of doing this sale, I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to track that crown down?’ I’ve sold all sorts of wild things. But this is a little different.”

Additionally, Sotheby’s will also be auctioning a series of letters written by Tupac Shakur. The notes were given to his then girlfriend while attending the Baltimore School for the Arts. “I’ll always be there for you” Pac wrote in one of the letters. He also penned her poetry saying “Everything is so beautiful/Since I fell in love.”

The items go for auction September 15 . You can view the digital gallery here.

Photo: Getty

Notorious B.I.G.’s Crown And Newly Uncovered 2Pac Letters Will Hit Auction  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Notorious B.I.G. , tupac

