CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Cops Called On Ex-NFL Star Brandon Marshall For Trying To Move Into His Own New House

New York Jets v New England Patriots

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

There is a deep-seated, racist sickness in America that rears its ugly head far too often. In the latest example, ex-NFL star Brandon Marshall had the cops called on him by security that was refusing to let him move into his own new home.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Think about how outrageous that sounds, but it’s absolutely true. We know because Marshall shared footage of the incident on his Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“This is the problem,” an irate Marshall can be heard, reading security the riot act. “I come here, you feel uncomfortable, my first day moving into my new house, because my name’s not on the list you call the cops.”

Marshall also noted that he had two kids in the car, and that other Black people lived in the area in…wait for it…Florida. Regardless, calling the cops was wholly unnecessary. Top-flight security tried to say they were just doing their job, but Marshall was not having it.

Even the cop noted the jig, as he waived after the camera panned on to home. 

“It’s Real!!!,” is how Marshall captioned the clip he shared. “I was so disappointed in myself for getting so emotional with my kids in the car BUT then I realized that being numb isn’t an option anymore. #vote

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Fortunately, the situation didn’t escalate beyond security getting chewed out, but too often situations where the police called on a large Black man have even turned deadly.

Lately, Marshall has been doing his part to effect change, encouraging people to get involved and vote this November.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been watching and processing the same injustice and unrest as you all the last few months. We have experienced this pain our entire life. The awareness and conversations being started by protests are great, but it can’t end there. I’m tired of talking that leads to nowhere. I’m calling on powerful networks to take a chance and showcase the most important message in our country right now. The path toward real change flows through the ballot box. The power belongs in the people’s hands. I’m not telling you to vote or who to vote for. I’m reminding you that you CAN vote. It is your RIGHT to have your voice heard. • • Voting is confusing, because of that, voting is intimidating. There are so many bills, issues and people that voters aren’t familiar with until we arrive. Everyone is telling us to vote but HOW???? Countless of us become discouraged, simply from a lack of available information or resources, even though we want​ to vote and ​want​ to affect change. #vote @iamathletepodcast @facebook @youtube

A post shared by Brandon Marshall (@bmarshall) on

Cops Called On Ex-NFL Star Brandon Marshall For Trying To Move Into His Own New House  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Brandson Marshall , NFL

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘NY Post’ Dragged For Sympathetic Coverage of Kenosha…

On Wednesday (Aug 26) just one day after the 17-year old gunman opened fire on a crowd of peaceful protestors…
08.31.20
Trump-Loving Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse Looking At Life In…

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in jail following the shooting incident that saw 2 Jacob…
08.31.20
Emmett Till Movie In Development 65 Years After…

The film will also follow Mamie Till Mobley and her fight for justice for her son.
08.31.20
Michelle Obama Explains How White People ‘Didn’t Even…

The author and public speaker gives multiple accounts.
08.31.20
Black National Convention Will Put Forth Political Agenda…

Actors, activists and organizers will join the Friday event.
08.31.20
Jacob Blake’s Dad Says Speaking To Joe Biden…

Mr. Blake says he spoke to Biden and Harris for a full hour and felt comforted afterwards as President Obama's…
08.31.20
White Man In Blackface Rolled Up To DC…

In case any of you white people have yet to get the memo, Blackface is forever a no go. Nevertheless,…
08.31.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says

Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha, WI police officer on Sunday, prompting massive protests and strikes by professional…
08.28.20
Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players,…

NFL legend Brian Urlacher doesn't care about Black people. That's the only way to explain a headass message the former…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Close