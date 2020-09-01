CLOSE
Style & Fashion
Cardi B Is The New Face Of Balenciaga

FRANCE-US-MUSIC-FASHION-BALENCIAGA

Source: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / Getty

If you listen to Cardi B’s rhymes, you’ve heard the WAP rapper brag about her love for Balenciaga. And now, alongside a number #1 single, Cardi B has her own Balenciaga campaign.

A billboard with the Cardi campaign can be seen on the side of the famous Louvre Museum in Paris.

“Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!” she captioned the photo.

According to The Cut, this is a first for Cardi as she’s never landed a campaign with a major fashion house.

Demna Gvasali, the Creative Director for Balenciaga, personally selected Cardi’s look for the image. She rocks a sleek black bob, satin black gown, gloves with a white Balenciaga Neo Classic handbag surrounded by toys.

And since we’re all on lockdown, the image was taken by Cardi’s team.

