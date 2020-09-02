CLOSE
Mayor Young Says No Stage 3 In Plan For Baltimore, Right Now.

Mayor Jack Young held a press conference of his own today to give an update on Baltimore City’s Plan and its next steps in reopening.  Mayor Young said the city will not be entering stage 3 like the rest of Maryland, instead he said the city will be moving into stage 2 and continues to play it safe during this pandemic in spite of Governor Larry Hogan’s announcement recently to update the state’s plan on moving into stage 3 to get Maryland back open.

Young will be joined at his press conference by Tisha Edwards, Executive Director, Mayor’s Office of Children & Family Success, Alice Kennedy, Acting Housing Commissioner, Department of Housing & Community Development, Reginald Moore, Director, Baltimore City Recreation & Parks, and Dr. Sonja B. Santelises, CEO, Baltimore City Public Schools

Source: Fox News

