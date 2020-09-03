CLOSE
Who Is Jessica Betts? Meet Actress Niecy Nash’s New Wife

Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts

Source: Niecy Nash/Instagram / Niecy Nash/Instagram

Niecy Nash turned heads on Monday when she revealed that she was married once again — to singer Jessica Betts! The news comes months after her divorce to Jay Tucker was finalized and confirmed with a beautiful wedding photo of Betts and Nash walking down the aisle.

Many speculated that Betts had been part of Nash’s life and had sung at Nash’s wedding to Tucker but in reality, Betts had guest-starred on Nash’s hit show Claws as a wedding singer. But who is Jessica and why does she seem so familiar to a lot of people? Well, here are some quick facts about Jessica to get you up to speed!

Well, the obvious thing about Jessica is that she’s a singer/songwriter but she has a bit of pedigree! She won the one and only season of Missy Elliott‘s reality series The Road To Stardom way back in 2005.

The friendship between Nash and Betts obviously didn’t start on Claws as Nash has been a fan of Betts’ talents for years, dating back to 2016.

When Claws premiered in 2017, Betts found her way on set for the season 2 finale where she played a bartender, Nadege for Nash’s character Desna’s wedding.

The couple shared even more video from their beautiful wedding, which was attended by the likes of Ava Duvernay and revealed that they were able to get COVID-19 tests for everyone in attendance so that the party could be worthy of the caption: “Love Wins.”

Congrats again to Niecy and and Jessica!

Who Is Jessica Betts? Meet Actress Niecy Nash's New Wife

