Whats’ New On Netflix For September 2020

A new month leads to new shows coming to the popular streaming service Netflix. September sees a few more black programming being added to the lineup like Sister Sister, Barber Shop, Menace II Society, to name a few.

Source: Essence

Check out the full lineup below:

01 Sister, Sister (Seasons 1–6) – 9/1 Already binge-watched the first three seasons of The Game? Watch a teenage twins Tia and Tamara Mowry tackle the same themes of searching for identity, maintaining friendships, navigating family dynamics and risking it all for love as on-screen adopted sisters who are reunited in the ’90s.

02 Barbershop – 9/1 Not only can you see the beginning of Ice Cube’s transformation into “father knows best,” but you have a good excuse to re-create Eve’s apple juice moment on Instagram Reels.

03 Menace II Society – 9/1 This hood saga offers a preview of our obsession with violence and voyeurism. Pour out a little liquor and take a look at how far we haven’t come.

04 Glory – 9/1 Watch Denzel Washington and Danny Glover give a master class to the next generation of great Black actors in this epic Civil War tale.

05 Set It Off – 9/1 Double down on your Verzuz nostalgia, and get a glimpse of how structural racism impacts every type of Black woman in this heist flick. Starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Kimberly Elise, Queen Latifah and Vivica A. Fox, it sits at the center of the Black film cannon. SET IT OFF SET IT OFF

06 Anaconda – 9/1 See Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube tap into their animal instincts to best a serpent in this cult classic.

07 Lakeview Terrace – 9/1 Samuel L. Jackson gets a little too close to his neighbors in this thriller. See the origin of Kerry Washington’s signature shocked face while watching him remind you to add that ring doorbell to your cart.

08 Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices – 9/1 This new Netflix series features notable authors, athletes, actors, musicians and comedians reading children’s books from Black authors. Use it to supplement your family’s virtual learning plan or as a source for bedtime stories.

09 Greenleaf (Season 5) – 9/10 After a fourth season full of chickens coming home to roost, the Greenleaf family finds out what it’s like to live life in the sunlight, and clings to what’s left of Calvary in the fifth and final season. OWN OWN

10

Girlfriends (Season 1–8) – 9/11 The cast of the UPN television series Girlfriends (Jill Marie Jones, Persia White, Tracee Ellis Ross and Golden Brooks) poses for a promotional portrait in Los Angeles on January 5, 2004. (PHOTO: DARIEN DAVIS/CBS PHOTO ARCHIVE/GETTY IMAGES) (PHOTO: DARIEN DAVIS/CBS PHOTO ARCHIVE/GETTY IMAGES)

11 The Rap Game (Season 2) – 9/15 Jermaine Durpri and Queen Latifah came together to produce the music competition show that introduced us to Mulatto. Watch the next crew of hip-hop hopefuls try to fill her stilettos in the most recent season.

12 Gims: On the Record – 9/17 Follow international rapper and composer Gims as he prepares for a major show at Stade de France in this intimate documentary.

13 A Song From Latasha – 9/21 The loved ones of 15-year-old murder victim Latasha Harlins use their voices to bring her full self to this ethereal documentary. Hypnotic sequences from director Sophia Nahli Allison remind us that while she was killed in the L.A. riots, she was much more than a symbol of society’s failures.

14 Country-ish – 9/25 Country singer Coffey Anderson and his dancer wife, Criscilla, find a way to balance their careers as performers with their family obligations using their faith in the first season of this reality show.

15 Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia – 9/29 The comedian will explore child-rearing, cultural clashes, and how the Napoleon complex can actually come in handy during her first hour-long special, produced by Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes. It’s hella funny.

Also On Magic 95.9: