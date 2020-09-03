CLOSE
Y’All Apologize To Kap?: The NFL Will Paint “End Racism” On Their Fields

The irony.

One of the most beloved sporting leagues in the world is attempting to right their past wrongs. Roger Goodell is making it clear he is siding with people of color.

As spotted on Mashable the National Football League is about take a very strong stance towards bigotry. On Wednesday, September 2 the commissioner announced that the league’s team will decorate each stadium with “End Racism” and “It Takes All Of Us.” These phrases will receive high visibility placements as each message will be stenciled on a respective end zone; for those that are not in the know those are the scoring areas of a football field.

“The NFL stands with the Black community, the players, clubs, and fans confronting systemic racism,” Goodell told NBC Sports. “We will not relent in our work.” In addition the teams are be afforded more leeway in how they speak out regarding bigotry. Players are now allowed to wear “Injustice against one of us is injustice against all of us” and “End racism” t-shirts during warm up. Furthermore the will have the freedom to add the names of victims from police brutality on their helmets via decals.

This initiative is a 180-degree turn from the organization’s stance in previous seasons. NFL senior leadership did not originally embrace the need for social justice when Colin Kaepernick originally took a knee during in 2016 the national anthem as his quiet protest against police brutality.

