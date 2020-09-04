CLOSE
High School Teacher & Coach Charged With Sexual Abuse Of Student

Stephanie Walzl

Source: Howard County Police Department / Howard County Police Department

A Reservoir High School teacher and lacrosse coach is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a student.

According to authorities in Howard County, 29-year-old Stephanie Walzl allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a female student. The reported relationship dates back to December 2019 when the student was 16 years old.

Investigators uncovered nearly 69,000 text messages between the two, determining they were in regular contact before and after school as well as throughout the day.

Walzl is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and fourth-degree sex offense. She is currently on administrative leave from the Howard County Public School System.

Source: CBS Baltimore

High School Teacher & Coach Charged With Sexual Abuse Of Student

