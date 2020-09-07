CLOSE
Former Temptation Bruce Williamson Died From COVID-19

The Temptations Perform At The Canyon Club

Source: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

 

It’s being reported that a former member of the Temptations, Bruce Williamson, has passed away from COVID-19, at the age of 49.

Bruce Williamson a Los Angeles, California native with gospel roots came to be a member of the Temptations singing lead in 2007. Williamson appeared on two albums before leaving the group in 2015.

The news about the passing of Bruce Williams came from his son via social media reported by TMZ.

“There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON”

We will be keeping the family, friends, colleagues, and fans of Bruce Williamson uplifted in our prayers.

The only original member still standing is Otis Williams.

