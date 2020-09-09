Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts: “I Love Who I Love”

Niecy Nash’s wedding to Jessica Betts left a lot of people scratching their heads. The actress, who recently divorced her husband of 8 years, tied the knot to the singer in a beautiful, lavish ceremony. Up until that post, Niecy’s followers had no idea she was in a relationship, let alone with a woman.
Niecy’s pansexual approach to love isn’t uncommon. Lots of people are attracted to souls, not genders. “I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”
I don’t know about you, but Neicy sounds like a grown women, navigating through her grown woman life, making grown woman decisions. What is more inspiring than watching a 50-year-old woman stand in her truth, unapologetically?
