CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Alicia Keys Partners With The NFL For $1 Billion Black Owned Business Fund

Artist, activist, mother.

Alicia Keys In Concert

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

One of culture’s biggest voices is amplifying her community give back efforts in a major way. Alicia Keys is now working with the NFL to level the playing field for Black and Brown brands.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on HipHopDX the “You Don’t Know My Name” singer has partnered with the sports organization to provide Black owned businesses financial support to advance their reach. The league will launch an endowment fund worth 1 billion dollars to support the cause. She detailed the initiative in an interview with Billboard Magazine.

“We are already seeing the blatant injustices that are going on around us,” she said. “As an artist, I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America through investing in Black businesses, Black investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, schools and banks in a way to create sustainable solutions.”

The goal is build the fund past the original 1 billion dollar commitment by integrating other partner organizations who have yet to be announced. “The initial goal of $1 billion is to ensure a substantial commitment,” Keys says. “Even with that it does not come close to closing the economic gap. The next steps are to reach out to different industries to invite them to invest in racial justice and create a multi-billion dollar endowment across business sectors.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

On Thursday, September 10 she performed at the 2020-2021 opening game where the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, played the Houston Texans. Ironically many fans in the stands booed during a moment of silence in honor of racial equality. You can see her performance below.

Alicia Keys Partners With The NFL For $1 Billion Black Owned Business Fund  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Alicia Keys , NFL

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Fired! Cop On Viral Video Beating Car Passenger…

One of the Clayton County cops who beat car passenger Roderick Walker was set to be fired, the Georgia police…
09.14.20
Ambushed LA Cops Were Shot Near Compton Police…

The cops ambushed in Compton, California, were shot near a Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's police station that is allegedly…
09.14.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is among the first to call out the disastrous handling of the pandemic under the…
09.14.20
Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall:…

Kicking off the second season of her talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, the in-depth interview sheds light on the…
09.14.20
George Floyd’s Family, Lawyers Rip ‘Blame The Dead’…

George Floyd's family and their lawyers ripped the defense team as the Hennepin County attorney were disqualified from prosecuting the…
09.14.20
CNN Slams President Donald Trump For Made-Up 9/11…

CNN aired a segment on Friday that's sure to get under his skin after the network pulled up the former…
09.11.20
No Duh: Homeland Security Says White Supremacy Is…

In short, the document stated that radicalized and armed white extremists present a "most lethal threat" to the United States…
09.10.20
Grand Jury Finally Meets To Decide If Cops…

A grand jury empaneled by Kentucky's attorney general is set to decide "very soon" whether to charge one, some or…
09.10.20
Trump Has Been Nominated For A Nobel Peace…

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is selected on December 10.
09.10.20
Dallas Police Chief Who Once Defended Not Firing…

U. Reneé Hall -- the first Black woman to be chief of police in Dallas -- is set to step…
09.09.20
Close