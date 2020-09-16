CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Welcome Their Son Tysun Wolf Walker!

Singer LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker are parents again after announcing the birth of their son Tysun Wolf Walker on Monday.

LeToya shared an Instagram post of Tysun’s footprints, weight, and time of birth, revealing that Tysun was born on September 14 at 4:03 a.m., weighing in at 9 lbs, 7 ounces.

“Overjoyed! Thank you heavenly father!” LeToya wrote as the photo’s caption.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

 

“God, thank you for blessing our son to arrive healthy, strong, & full of light. Very proud moment for us. Looking forward to the memories we create & the dad/son talks. Love you little King Tysun,” Tommicus wrote as the caption on his Instagram page.

 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In March LeToya shared the news that she was expecting baby number two in an ethereal Instagram photo, where she stared out overlooking a body of water. Weeks later, LeToya and Tommicus shared video from their quarantined online gender reveal, confirming that their new addition would be a baby boy.

 

The couple, who wed in 2017, are parents to daughter Gianna, 1, and are also parents to Walker’s daughter Madison from a previous relationship.

LeToya and Tommicus shared the beginning of their journey to parenthood for the on the third season of Family Hustle, which saw LeToya have a change of heart after being reluctant to pregnancy due to Tommicus grieving over the loss of his mother Ruby, while also caring for their other two children.

Congratulations to the Luckett-Walker family on their new baby!

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

LeToya Luckett’s Daughter Gianna Is Living Her Best Little Life On The ‘Gram

Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett’s Husband Allegedly Caught Cheating! [VIDEO]

LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Welcome Their Son Tysun Wolf Walker!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

LeToya Luckett

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…

Taylor's death six months ago have prompted global protests and messages from civic leaders such as Michelle Obama and Kamala…
09.15.20
CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020…

The Congressional Black Caucus was heralding its new Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 bill that it says will make…
09.16.20
Tulsa Police Video Shows White Driver Resist Cops,…

Tulsa police video shows a white driver pulled over by cops refuse to follow orders, resist arrest and assaulted officers…
09.15.20
Court’s Ruling To End Immigrants’ TPS Status Hurts…

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to end immigrants' Temporary Protection Status (TPS), disproportionately impacting people working in industries…
09.15.20
‘I Do Identify As Bisexual,’ Andrew Gillum Reveals…

Andrew Gillum told Tamron Hall during an interview that he identifies as "bisexual."
09.15.20
Fired! Cop On Viral Video Beating Car Passenger…

One of the Clayton County cops who beat car passenger Roderick Walker was set to be fired, the Georgia police…
09.14.20
Ambushed LA Cops Were Shot Near Compton Police…

The cops ambushed in Compton, California, were shot near a Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's police station that is allegedly…
09.14.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is among the first to call out the disastrous handling of the pandemic under the…
09.14.20
Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall:…

Kicking off the second season of her talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, the in-depth interview sheds light on the…
09.14.20
George Floyd’s Family, Lawyers Rip ‘Blame The Dead’…

George Floyd's family and their lawyers ripped the defense team as the Hennepin County attorney were disqualified from prosecuting the…
09.14.20
Close