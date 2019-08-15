CLOSE
LeToya Luckett
LeToya Luckett’s Daughter Gianna Is Living Her Best Little Life On The ‘Gram

Posted August 15, 2019

49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

2019 has been an incredible year for LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker who welcomed their first child together in January: Gianna Iman.

On Mother’s Day, the former Destiny Child’s singer paid homage to her baby girl.

“Gianna Iman, you are a true gift. It is an honor to be your mommy! I have a deep agape love for you like nothing I’ve EVER felt before. Everything about your sweet spirit is beautiful. You have taught me patience & made me look at life in a different light. This Mother’s Day is my 1st of many, and I feel blessed beyond measure to be the one who God chose to bring you in to this world. Thank you Jesus! ❤🙏🏾 HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to all of the mommy’s 💐,” she wrote.

Since her first photo shoot, baby Gianna has gotten so big. The now 7-month-old is crawling, laughing and giving us attitude…and we love it!

Take a look at how LeToya has chronicled Gianna’s little life and their growing beautiful blended family with her stepdaughter Madison on the ‘Gram. They are truly blessed!

1. CAN I HELP YOU?

2. BABY HAIRS ON FLEEK!

View this post on Instagram

My big girl 🥰

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

3. AIN’T I ADORABLE?

View this post on Instagram

Missing my sugar cookie 😩🥰

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

4. I DON’T HAVE THE TIME

5. I’M READY FOR MY WALK MAMA!

6. WE’RE ONRE HAPPY BLENDED FAMILY!

7. MY MAMA IS A STUNNER!

8. TUMMY TIME

9. I LOVE KISSES!

View this post on Instagram

My G’s ❤️ @g_luck #Gianna

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

10. A LITTLE FUSSY Y’ALL

11. MAMA LOOKS FUNNY

12. DADDY’S LITTLE GIRL

View this post on Instagram

My ❤️’s

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

13. HELLO WORLD! YOU READY?

14. FIRST PROFESSIONAL SHOOT!

15. I’M FINALLY HERE!

