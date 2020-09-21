CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 21, 2020: Tribute To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — CDC Reversal, Again — Early Mail-In Ballots Rejected

1. The World Pays Tribute To Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Legal Trailblazer and Pop Icon

2. Early Mail-In Ballots of Black Voters Rejected More Often Than White Voters in North Carolina

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC Again Reverses Guidance on Who Should Be Tested For Coronavirus

4. The Death of Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Panics Democrats, But All May Not Be Lost

5. Can The New LTSE Stock Exchange Help Black Founders Go Public?

 

CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died…

The Centers for Disease Control has released information from a new study that can be startling for minority families.  The…
09.21.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation's highest court and was a champion for gender equality. 
09.18.20
MAGA Youth 101: Trump Announces ‘Patriotic Education’ Commission…

On Thursday (Sept 17), Trump announced that he would be creating a commission to promote "patriotic education" and adding that…
09.21.20
The Black Ballot: How Do HBCUs Fit Into…

Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah, Spelman College Student Government Association President Fana Haileselassie and the United Negro College…
09.18.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…

Taylor's death six months ago have prompted global protests and messages from civic leaders such as Michelle Obama and Kamala…
09.15.20
CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020…

The Congressional Black Caucus was heralding its new Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 bill that it says will make…
09.16.20
Tulsa Police Video Shows White Driver Resist Cops,…

Tulsa police video shows a white driver pulled over by cops refuse to follow orders, resist arrest and assaulted officers…
09.15.20
