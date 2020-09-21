CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Voting By Mail In Maryland: What You Need To Know [Watch]

Once you are registered, you must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or their local board.

Because of Coronavirus COVID-19, people in the state of Maryland are being emboldened to vote by mail. To do say you must first be eligible to vote. If you haven’t done so, please click our One Vote link and get yourself registered to vote.

Once you are registered, you must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or their local board. The request must be received by October 20th, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO REQUEST A MAIL IN BALLOT!

 

The Maryland State Board of Elections has created a video that would help you in your request and get you more information on how to get you a Mail-In Ballot!. Watch above!

RELATED: Early Voting Locations In Maryland

RELATED: D.C. Voting Schedule: What You Need To Know

Voting By Mail In Maryland: What You Need To Know [Watch]  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died…

The Centers for Disease Control has released information from a new study that can be startling for minority families.  The…
09.21.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation's highest court and was a champion for gender equality. 
09.18.20
MAGA Youth 101: Trump Announces ‘Patriotic Education’ Commission…

On Thursday (Sept 17), Trump announced that he would be creating a commission to promote "patriotic education" and adding that…
09.21.20
The Black Ballot: How Do HBCUs Fit Into…

Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah, Spelman College Student Government Association President Fana Haileselassie and the United Negro College…
09.18.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…

Taylor's death six months ago have prompted global protests and messages from civic leaders such as Michelle Obama and Kamala…
09.15.20
CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020…

The Congressional Black Caucus was heralding its new Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 bill that it says will make…
09.16.20
Tulsa Police Video Shows White Driver Resist Cops,…

Tulsa police video shows a white driver pulled over by cops refuse to follow orders, resist arrest and assaulted officers…
09.15.20
Close