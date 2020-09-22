CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kim Kardashian Rumored To Be Eyeing Divorce Over Kanye’s Anti-Abortion Stance

Looks like politics has once again torn a family apart in the Trump era...

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

As much as she tried to support her husband throughout this entire sh*t show of an episode, Kim Kardashian seems ready to pull the trigger on divorce proceedings and not even her harshest critics could blame her for it.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to Page Six the sex tape star turned household name has reached her breaking point with rap star turned MAGAt hubby, Kanye West, over his anti-abortion stance. Something that ultra-conservative Republicans hold near and dear to their religious beliefs.

A source close to the couple tells Page Six that West’s bipolar disorder and his anti-abortion stance have taken a toll on their crumbling marriage.

“Kim has the whole divorce planned out,” our insider shared, “but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.”

Over the past few months, West, 43, has been extremely vocal about about being pro-life, telling a rally crowd that he and Kardashian, 39, nearly aborted their oldest child, daughter North West.

Given Kanye’s pro-life stance you can bet your bottom dollar that he’s going to support whatever Supreme Court nominee Donald Trump puts forward who’ll no doubt strike down the Roe V. Wade decision that’s upheld a women’s right to abortions in the United States for decades.

While most assumed that Kimye wouldn’t last given the whole “Kardashian Kurse” when it comes to their love lives, no one could’ve predicted it would be Kanye West’s political views that would be his marriage’s undoing. But the man really has been on one for the past few years. From calling slavery a “choice” to urinating on his Grammy award, Yeezy has been doing the most and it seems like it’s all finally become too much for his wife of six years.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Somewhere out there Candace Owens is plotting on how she’s going to pick up the Yeezus pieces left behind and mold it to her liking. We kid we kid…

Kim Kardashian Rumored To Be Eyeing Divorce Over Kanye’s Anti-Abortion Stance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kanye West , Kim Kardashian

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Louisville Police Preparing As If Cops Won’t Be…

The Louisville Metro Police Department has declared a state of emergency "in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement in…
09.22.20
National Voter Registration Day: How To Prepare For…

National Voting Registration Day falls exactly 42 days away from Election Day. Here are step-by-step instructions to help you properly…
09.22.20
Trump Supporting Convoy Rolls Through North Carolina Yelling…

It's amazing that Trump supporters will overlook a tanking economy, 200,000 dead Americans (and counting) from a deadly pandemic that…
09.22.20
‘Racist Bigot’ Trump Supporter Who Killed BLM Protester…

Jake Gardner, the white, Trump-supporting bar owner who killed Black Lives Matter protester James Scurlock in Nebraska, has been found…
09.22.20
CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died…

The Centers for Disease Control has released information from a new study that can be startling for minority families.  The…
09.21.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation's highest court and was a champion for gender equality. 
09.18.20
MAGA Youth 101: Trump Announces ‘Patriotic Education’ Commission…

On Thursday (Sept 17), Trump announced that he would be creating a commission to promote "patriotic education" and adding that…
09.21.20
Close