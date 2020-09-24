Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman At Downtown Disney

Thursday, artist Nikkolas Smith completes the mural for Chadwick Boseman in the Downtown District Of Disney.

The mural is of Chadwick Boseman and a young fan in a Black Panther mask both giving the Wakanda Forever salute, during his visit to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in 2018. While Boseman himself was battling his fight with colon cancer.

This charming moment makes for a great photo op for Disney goers. The mural is located where the castle photo op was in the ESPN zone of the park.

