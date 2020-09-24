CLOSE
Hair
HomeHair

Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short Pixie Cut And It Looks Amazing

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 28, 2019

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

In true Throwback Thursday fashion, Missy Elliott took us on a trip down memory lane today with the debut of her new short pixie haircut. The look, created by her longtime stylist Kellon Deryck, pays homage to the vintage version of Missy “Misdemeanor” who we were first introduced to when she stepped on the scene in the ’90s with those jet black finger waves that came to define her iconic style.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The rapper debuted her new ‘do on her Instagram and Twitter pages this morning, with the caption, “Welp back to my short hair days 😩 just for a lil bit😉✂.”

As a legend in our culture, Missy has always been praised for her creativity in music, videos, fashion, and hair, and it’s the combination of all of those elements that turned her into the icon she still is today. From her signature short finger waves, to her asymmetrical bob, to those insane braids she wore on her Iconology album cover, Missy is always switching it up on us like the true trendsetter she is.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Missy not only paved the way for women in the music industry, but she also opened the door to extreme creativity and self-expression in sound, music, and especially her style. And in case you need a reminder of how she pulled off this look 20 years ago, peep the photo below. Same energy is right.

Missy said this look is only for a bit, so we’ll have to enjoy it while it lasts. Who knows what she and Kellon might cook up in the salon chair next. Are you loving Missy’s pixie?

Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short Pixie Cut And It Looks Amazing  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Missy Elliott

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Christopher Vialva: Read The Final Words From First…

Death row inmate Christopher Vialva was executed, making him the first Black person to be executed by the Trump administration…
09.25.20
‘Look At The Coons’ Song And Video Go…

An old song has been given new life after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron defended a grand jury's decision to…
09.25.20
Breonna Taylor Case Causes Nationwide Protests After Cops…

As previously reported, on Wednesday (Sept 23),Cameron revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the…
09.25.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protests

Multiple sources in Louisville are reporting at least two police officers were shot Wednesday evening during protests following the grand…
09.24.20
Sour Milk Karen Who Threw A Glass Bottle…

Meanwhile the jogger who was subjected to that nasty racist incident was not hurt and continued to jog while living…
09.24.20
What Is Wanton Endangerment?

Wednesday one Officer was indicted in the connection with Breonna Taylor’s murder. Ex-officer Brett Hankison who shot Breonna Taylor has…
09.24.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Indicts 1 As Killer…

A grand jury recommended there should be multiple counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree charged against one of…
09.24.20
Megan Thee Stallion, Kamala Harris, BLM Founders &…

Time's highly-coveted 100 Most Influential People List is out, and it's infused with melanin, and WE LOVE TO SEE IT.
09.24.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…

The announcement comes more than six months after Taylor's death.
09.23.20
Close