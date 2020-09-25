CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Brandy Interviews Ryan Destiny For The Fall Issue Of Wonderland Magazine

BET Awards 2019 - Portraits

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

From the first time Ryan Destiny stepped on the scene, I don’t think she’s ever taken a bad picture. Whether it’s random shots for her Instagram or a high glam photoshoot for a magazine, the actress and singer always looks stunning and has a radiant personality to match.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Most recently, the 25-year-old debuted pictures of her cover shoot with Wonderland magazine and, per usual, she looks absolutely gorgeous. The photospread is for the international magazine’s Autumn 2020 edition and features an interview with the Grown-ish star conducted by one of her biggest influences, Brandy (yes, THAT Brandy).
Wearing a grey sweater dress with her hair in a ’90s style ponytail, Ryan caught up with Brandy over the phone to talk about their experiences balancing their acting and singing careers, refusing to compromise when it comes to their crafts and empowering their audiences to do the same.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

View this post on Instagram

 

Do You 💘 The star of Fox Tv musical drama Star and upcoming sport biopic Flint Strong, @ryandestiny covers the Autumn 2020 issue. Talking with her friend and R&B legend @brandy, the actor and singer reflects on her experiences balancing acting and singing, refusing to compromise artistically and empowering her audience to do the same. #linkinbio to pre-order now. Ryan Destiny wears @omega Photographed by @charlie__chops Styled by @toniblaze and @scotlouie Fashion custom @jolleson for @karlkaniclothing Interview by @brandy Hair by @jstayready_ Makeup by @raoulalejandre at @sun.ny.sideup Nails by @thuybnguyen Fashion Assistant @nikkixcortez Editorial Director @huwgwyther Cover Design by @oliviawoodgate #ryandestiny #brandy

A post shared by Wonderland (@wonderland) on

“Because of how the last 10 years of my life has panned out, I now definitely see that God has a divine plan for me,” Ryan explained. “Things that I thought I was gonna do didn’t happen and it turned to a whole different route, which I’m super thankful for now, looking back. So I definitely think that there’s a higher purpose for me and it’s kind of already the cards.”
Having grown up going to studio sessions with her father in Detroit (the home of Motown), Ryan Destiny was born to do this. What started out as a career in girl groups throughout her teenage years turned into a full fledged acting and singing career courtesy of her breakout role in the musical drama STAR, where she was surrounded by stellar mentors such as Naomi Campbell, Queen Latifah, and of course Brandy.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Since then, Ryan has appeared in Freeform’s Grown-Ish, landed her first starring role in the film Flint Strong, started working on her upcoming EP “On One’s Own,” and most recently, landed the role of the leading lady in Justin Bieber’s latest music video for “Holy”.  Not to mention she breaks the internet every time her or her long time boyfriend, Keith Powers, post adorable pictures of each other to their Instagram accounts, making us all swoon and add them to our list of “goals”.  It’s safe to say that Ryan Destiny is no amateur to the spotlight and with so many accolades under her belt already, it looks like she’s only just getting started.
The Autumn 2020 issue of Wonderland is available for preorder now.

Brandy Interviews Ryan Destiny For The Fall Issue Of Wonderland Magazine  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Brandy , Ryan Destiny

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Christopher Vialva: Read The Final Words From First…

Death row inmate Christopher Vialva was executed, making him the first Black person to be executed by the Trump administration…
09.25.20
‘Look At The Coons’ Song And Video Go…

An old song has been given new life after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron defended a grand jury's decision to…
09.25.20
Breonna Taylor Case Causes Nationwide Protests After Cops…

As previously reported, on Wednesday (Sept 23),Cameron revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the…
09.25.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protests

Multiple sources in Louisville are reporting at least two police officers were shot Wednesday evening during protests following the grand…
09.24.20
Sour Milk Karen Who Threw A Glass Bottle…

Meanwhile the jogger who was subjected to that nasty racist incident was not hurt and continued to jog while living…
09.24.20
What Is Wanton Endangerment?

Wednesday one Officer was indicted in the connection with Breonna Taylor’s murder. Ex-officer Brett Hankison who shot Breonna Taylor has…
09.24.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Indicts 1 As Killer…

A grand jury recommended there should be multiple counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree charged against one of…
09.24.20
Megan Thee Stallion, Kamala Harris, BLM Founders &…

Time's highly-coveted 100 Most Influential People List is out, and it's infused with melanin, and WE LOVE TO SEE IT.
09.24.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…

The announcement comes more than six months after Taylor's death.
09.23.20
Close