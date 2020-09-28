CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Juelz Santana Explains How Forgetting A Gun In A New Supreme Bag Landed Him In Jail

The Dipset rapper owned his bad decisions and is moving forward.

Hot 97&apos;s Summerjam 2017 - Performances

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Juelz Santana was freed earlier this year after serving a little less than 2 year for firearm charges. The Dipset rapper recently explained the circumstances that momentarily cost him his freedom—fleeing an airport after TSA discovered a gun in his luggage.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to the “Clockwork” rapper, he packed the toast to a video shoot in Queens the prior day just in case ish got crazy, but forgot that he still had the gun in his luggage the next day when he was due to fly out of Newark. He explained the situation in detail recently to Fat Joe on the Bronx rapper’s The Fat Joe Show.

Apparently, at the aforementioned video shoot he had copped a new Supreme duffel bag that he threw the gun in when he saw everything was peace. But then at Newark Airport, it wasn’t even when he sent the bag through the scanner that he remembered what was in the bag.

“The dude from Newark airport, he knows me,” he told Fat Joe. “He about to check the bag. Someone called from the screening point where the screen is at and said, ‘Nah, we gotta run it through again.’”

A TSA worker then told him that higher authorities had to search the bag (read: the cops), and that made him remember that he had a warrant out for his arrest over traffic tickets. That’s when he decided to leave the airport because he wasn’t trying to be locked up for “the weekend.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Juelz then claims that it wasn’t until he walked out of the airport and was in a cab home that he heard like all of us, and remembered, that there was a gun in his bag. According to Juelz, he was listening to Hot 97 when he heard there was a firearm in his bag, and he realized the jig was up.

Add to the mix that Juelz was a convicted felon…and that’s why son eventually caught the two-year involuntary vacation.

Peep the full convo below.

Juelz Santana Explains How Forgetting A Gun In A New Supreme Bag Landed Him In Jail  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

juelz santana

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My…

Breonna Taylor's former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment…
09.28.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After…

The New York Times' report on Donald Trump's taxes prompted comparisons of the president to Al Capone, who was arrested,…
09.28.20
Trump Nominating Amy Coney Barrett After Voting Has…

Civil rights groups condemned Trump for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg even though…
09.28.20
Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed…

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy…
09.28.20
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
Close