Gary’s Tea: Former Destiny’s Child Member Insinuates Mathew Knowles Came On To Her [WATCH]

A clip from an unreleased reality TV show may have Mathew Knowles in some trouble soon.  Farrah Franklin, an original Destiny’s Child member insinuates that Beyonce’s father came on to her while in the group.

In the clip, she didn’t say much, she only says that a lot of people don’t like her and says it’s a reason why. Listen to Gary explain what Farrah had to say.

Gary’s Tea: Former Destiny’s Child Member Insinuates Mathew Knowles Came On To Her [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
