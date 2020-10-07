CLOSE
Sally Beauty Supply Selects 3 Black-Owned Brands For Their Cultivate Cohort Program

Sally's new accelerator program will help these four women's beauty businesses succeed.

Sally's Beauty Peculiar Roots

Source: Peculiar Roots / Sally’s Beauty

Sally Beauty Supply has proudly announced the four female-owned brands (three of whom are Black female-owned) that were selected as part of the second iteration of their Cultivate Cohort program. The winners of the Cohort — a program designed to help female-owned beauty brands bring their businesses to life, will receive online distribution within Sally Beauty, a beauty mentoring program and a business grant for their brand’s ongoing development. 

The four female-owned brands of the 2020 Cultivate Cohorts are: 

  • UniQurl: A Black female-owned hair care line formulated for kinky curls founded by registered Nurse Alexis Stanley. 
  • True + Pure Texture: A Black female-owned luxury hair extensions line from natural hair expert, celebrity stylist and salon owner Pekela Riley.
  • Peculiar Roots: A Black female-owned hair care line designed specifically for people with locs and natural hair types by Tara and Carl Darnley.
  • Pattie Yankee Products: A nail polish line designed by celebrity nail artist Pattie Yankee.

Ware amazed by the ingenuity found among female entrepreneurs, who are consistently finding creative ways to meet consumer demand during the ongoing pandemic,” said Pam KohnSVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Sally Beauty Holdings in a press statement.

“We’re proud to be part of each of these brands incredible journeys in bringing the latest DIY trends to market, particularly at a time when salons and consumers are seeking new solutions. 

This year, the program received an overwhelming response of applicants with the majority focused specifically on Black textured hair care, which comes as no surprise considering Sally Beauty’s well-known history of supporting female Black-owned businesses. Currently, Sally Beauty works with over 25 Black-founded brands including Flawless, the new hair brand by actress Gabrielle Union and celebrity stylist Kim Kimble. 

As part of the program, the four selected brands will receive grants worth a total of $60,000, a months worth of online distribution on SallyBeauty.com and CosmoProfBeauty.com, and a virtual boot camp focusing on the areas of merchandising, social media, marketing, ecommerce, store operations and entrepreneurship, all aimed at aiding each brand’s success. At the conclusion of the program, each brand owner will have the chance to receive in-store distribution in select stores based on their participation in a presentation for senior leaders of Sally Beauty.

For more information about the Cultivate Cohort, visit Sallybeauty.com/cultivate or Cosmoprofbeauty.com/cultivate.

Sally Beauty Supply Selects 3 Black-Owned Brands For Their Cultivate Cohort Program  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

