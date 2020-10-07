CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Hypebeast Alert: Master & Dynamic Unveil Latest Virgil Abloh Designed Louis Vuitton Collab

The last pair cost $995 so we wouldn't be shocked if these new earbuds are in the same ballpark in terms of price. 

Master & Dynamic x Louis Vuitton

Source: Master & Dynamic / Louis Vuitton

Master & Dynamic links up with Louis Vuitton again to supply you with the most luxurious wireless earbuds on the market.

Louis Vuitton unveiled the second iteration of its Horizon earbuds, but this time iconic fashion house enlisted Virgil Abloh to apply his touch to the accessory. The new buds, made in collaboration with New York-based audio brand Master & Dynamic, take its cues from the latest Louis Vuitton Men’s fashion line trends.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Master & Dynamic x Louis Vuitton

Source: Master & Dynamic / Louis Vuitton

The second-generation Horizon earbuds feature monogram detailing with neon green accents to help them stand out while you’re wearing them. They also have noise-canceling and ambient listening modes, wireless charging, and allow up to 30 hours of listening.

The second-generation Horizon earbuds charging case takes its cues from the Tambour Horizon watch and is a nice added touch.

Master & Dynamic x Louis Vuitton

Source: Master & Dynamic / Louis Vuitton

Online pre-launch for the second generation Louis Vuitton earbuds begins October 14. If you want to pick them up in person, in-store availability will begin on October 16. No word on how much they will set you back, but we imagine if you want to stunt on folks in your socially-distant gym, it’s not going to be cheap. The last pair cost $995, so we wouldn’t be shocked if these new earbuds are in the same ballpark in terms of price.

Photo: Master & Dynamic / Louis Vuitton

Hypebeast Alert: Master & Dynamic Unveil Latest Virgil Abloh Designed Louis Vuitton Collab  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond
10.08.20
We Won’t Be Defined by a Painful Past…

One problem I know we can solve? Our representation in medical research. Black Americans and Latinos make up 30% of…
10.08.20
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer…

"When you go through something like this, you need a support system. When you have the right type of people…
10.07.20
New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out,…

With the election a month out, the high stakes presidential election will hinge on messaging and campaign policy talking points…
10.07.20
As Pence-Harris Debate Looms, So Does Uncertainty

With Trump's recent coronavirus scare, the debate schedule ahead of November's vote has the potential to change drastically.
10.06.20
New Biden Campaign ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads…

Ludacris, Jeezy, Monica and Jermaine Dupri will appear in the 60-second spots scheduled to air in several battleground states.
10.06.20
Trump’s Lying Personal Physician And Dr. Umar Johnson…

As if the situation surrounding Donald Trump's case of the coronavirus couldn't get any less predictable, it turns out that…
10.05.20
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
‘World Smile Day’ Trends On Twitter As Trump…

World Smile Day just happens to have fallen on the same day that Donald Trump tweeted that he and his…
10.02.20
Close