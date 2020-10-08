CLOSE
Killer Mike Talks Opening Up Greenwood Bank For The Black & Latino Community [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Killer Mike has made one of his dreams come true by opening up a bank for the African-American and Latino community. The rapper and activist is launching a digital bank, Greenwood Bank in order to benefit the culture in a financial stance.

The new bank is backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and plans to take accounts and be in full service starting in January 2021.

Killer Mike Talks Opening Up Greenwood Bank For The Black & Latino Community [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

