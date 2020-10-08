CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing 50lbs

 

 

While many have been talking about gaining the quarantine 15, singer Jazmine Sullivan snatched our edges after posting this amazing photo on her Instagram account of her on set for her new video for her song ‘Lost’ looking amazing!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Of course, internet trolls started comment saying that they don’t know if they like her “skinny” but many praised her for her new figure.  There were so many questions that Sullivan took to her Instastories inform her fans on her weight loss journey, “last week some people dragged me saying I look sickly. I’m honestly a size 12. 180 lbs,” there’s nothing skinny abt me but my neck. I’m 5’8 however, so I sometimes photograph a little leaner than I am. But I ain’t skinny and that was never my goal. My goal was to support my mother through her battle with cancer by going vegan with her and, in turn, it helped me as well. And I feel really good,” she added.  “I have a lot of things to work on in my journey and I’m not nearly the model for health and fitness…But I’m trying. And I’ll continue to do so with my momma! Bless y’all. Love y’all.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Since then, Sullivan has been sharing a lot of her daily healthy vegan meals on her IG Story.  Sullivan didn’t owe us any explanation but sis is looking amazing and we cannot wait to see her slay in this new video.  We are praying for the best health for her and her mother.

For now enjoy a live performance of her song Lost One

Celebrities You Forgot Overcame Serious Weight Issues

20 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities You Forgot Overcame Serious Weight Issues

Continue reading Celebrities You Forgot Overcame Serious Weight Issues

Celebrities You Forgot Overcame Serious Weight Issues

Read More

 

The Latest:

Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing 50lbs  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond
10.08.20
We Won’t Be Defined by a Painful Past…

One problem I know we can solve? Our representation in medical research. Black Americans and Latinos make up 30% of…
10.08.20
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer…

"When you go through something like this, you need a support system. When you have the right type of people…
10.07.20
New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out,…

With the election a month out, the high stakes presidential election will hinge on messaging and campaign policy talking points…
10.07.20
As Pence-Harris Debate Looms, So Does Uncertainty

With Trump's recent coronavirus scare, the debate schedule ahead of November's vote has the potential to change drastically.
10.06.20
New Biden Campaign ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads…

Ludacris, Jeezy, Monica and Jermaine Dupri will appear in the 60-second spots scheduled to air in several battleground states.
10.06.20
Close