CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Surveys Black People To See If they’re Voting For Donald Trump

With all this voter suppression happening right now, the little supporters he does have may not make it to the polls anyway.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
US-TRUMP-POLITICS

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Jimmy Kimmel is back on Donald Trump’s neck, this time for his outlandish declarations about Black people at the voting booths.  

On Monday(Oct 12), the late-night host opened his segment discussing the struggle event attended by Black people paid by Candace Owens’ Blexit organization at the White House over the weekend. During his 18-minute speech, the COVID-In-Chief boasted that he’s “done more for the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln.”  

The outlandish comment jogged Kimmel’s memory bank to four years ago when Trump promised to secure 95 percent of the Black vote by 2020.  With the election weeks away, the comedian took to the streets and surveyed Black passersby if Cheeto made good on his word.

As expected, the results are hilarious. Watch the clip below.

Four years ago, President Donald Trump stood in front of a podium at a campaign rally in Dimondale, Michigan, and wagged systemic poverty at Black voters in an attempt to draw their vote against then-Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton for the 2016 general election.   In pure Cheeto form, he declared to secure the bulk of the Black vote by the end of his first term. 

“You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs. Fifty-eight percent of your youth is unemployed. What the hell do you have to lose?” Speaking before another largely-white audience in a town whose population is 93 percent white, Trump said, “And at the end of four years, I guarantee you that I will get over 95 percent of the African-American vote. I promise you. Because I will produce.”

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Surveys Black People To See If they’re Voting For Donald Trump  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Lindsey Graham Calls Segregation ‘The Good Old Days’…

Lindsey Graham recalled segregation as "the good old days" while disingenuously trying to show that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney…
10.15.20
Never Forget: Myra Selby Is The Black Woman…

President Obama's nomination of Myra Selby to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in early 2016 was blocked by Republicans,…
10.14.20
Video Shows Pennsylvania ‘Karen’ Call Lt. Governor’s Brazilian-Born…

Gisele Barreto Fetterman's video shows that while Karens may have fallen out of the daily news cycle, they are still…
10.14.20
All Eyes On Kamala Harris As Amy Coney…

Kamala Harris will likely find herself walking a tightrope of sorts during her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at the…
10.12.20
How Long Will Election Night Actually Take To…

If you think the presidential election will be decided before your bedtime on Nov. 3rd, you might be in for…
10.12.20
Kanye West Flaunts Write-In Votes, Launches “Vote Kanye”…

Some on Twitter are calling the Chicago superstar's campaign efforts disruptive to the upcoming presidential election.
10.10.20
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
25 items
Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos…

Mike Pence And Kamala Harris take part in the U.S. Vice Presidential debate at University of Utah in Salt Lake…
10.10.20
Close