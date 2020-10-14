CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Files Lawsuit Against Crip Corporation

A jig, allegedly, also continues.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Nipsey Hussle

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

While the Rap world continues to mourn the loss of Nipsey Hussle his affairs have yet to be amicable resolved. A legal battle is about ensue over the rights of one of his signature sayings.

As spotted on Vibe the late rapper’s family has filed a lawsuit against a brand that bears the same of Nip’s former gang. Back in 2019 these individuals took people by surprise when they filed a trademark for the slogan “The Marathon Continues”. Naturally the move didn’t sit well with a lot of his fans and inner circle. According to Billboard his brother Samuel Asghedom has moved forward with legal action.

The report states that “Blacc Sam” served The Crips LLC and a woman named Tia Hollis, who is cited as a majority owner of the limited liability company, with an infringement claim. Clocking in at 20 pages the document in question alleges the organization is using the motto without legal authorization since Hussle trademarked it as the basis of his Marathon Clothing Company back in 2011. They claimed they were tapping into the phrase so they can use it on educational manuals to promote “community organization” and “gang prevention”. But to hear the estate’s lawyer tell it the move was a money grab.

“We also wanted to dispel the misconception that there is some form of dispute that Crips, LLC or Tia Hollis are in any way connected with any of the many Crips gangs throughout Los Angeles,” said attorney James A. Bryant II in a statement to Billboard. “Tia Hollis, has also formed the company Bloods, LLC. So for absolute clarity, despite the name of the Company, Crips, LLC, who has sought to improperly register mark “The Marathon Continues”, which was filed literally a few weeks after Nipsey’s death, and allegedly first used in commerce on April 1, 2019, a day after Nipsey’s murder, they are not affiliated with any organized Crips gang, and this should not be viewed as an attempt by the Crips gang to make an underhanded move against Nipsey or his memory following his death.”

After his untimely death the catchphrase went on to become synonymous with Nip’s legacy and a mantra for anyone trying to better their situation. The Crips LLC or Tia Hollis have yet to respond to the matter.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Files Lawsuit Against Crip Corporation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Lindsey Graham Calls Segregation ‘The Good Old Days’…

Lindsey Graham recalled segregation as "the good old days" while disingenuously trying to show that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney…
10.15.20
Never Forget: Myra Selby Is The Black Woman…

President Obama's nomination of Myra Selby to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in early 2016 was blocked by Republicans,…
10.14.20
Video Shows Pennsylvania ‘Karen’ Call Lt. Governor’s Brazilian-Born…

Gisele Barreto Fetterman's video shows that while Karens may have fallen out of the daily news cycle, they are still…
10.14.20
All Eyes On Kamala Harris As Amy Coney…

Kamala Harris will likely find herself walking a tightrope of sorts during her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at the…
10.12.20
How Long Will Election Night Actually Take To…

If you think the presidential election will be decided before your bedtime on Nov. 3rd, you might be in for…
10.12.20
Kanye West Flaunts Write-In Votes, Launches “Vote Kanye”…

Some on Twitter are calling the Chicago superstar's campaign efforts disruptive to the upcoming presidential election.
10.10.20
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
25 items
Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos…

Mike Pence And Kamala Harris take part in the U.S. Vice Presidential debate at University of Utah in Salt Lake…
10.10.20
Close