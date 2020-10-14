CLOSE
Kat Graham X Vashtie Headline ‘Be More You Squad’ With Piercing Pagoda

Jewelry company, Piercing Pagoda, launches Be More You Squad aimed at encouraging consumers to embrace self-expression and individuality.

Kat Graham Visits The IMDb Show

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

As we approach the 2020 election in the midst of a global pandemic that has further exposed racial disparities and injustices, it’s important more than ever that Black culture be embraced on a mainstream scale. Whether it’s in entertainment, pop culture or the political arena, our differences should be embraced and celebrated because it’s those differences that make us whole.

Operation Christmas Drop actress and singer Kat Graham, DJ Vashtie, social activist Blair Imani and natural hair influencer Giovanni Ferrer are joining forces with Piercing Pagoda to remind consumers of the importance of embracing their self-expression and individuality.

For 50 years, the jewelry company Piercing Pagoda has empowered its customers to express themselves and celebrate their uniqueness and with such a historic November election on the horizon, this much needed mantra means more now than ever before. Together with Piercing Pagoda, Kat, Vashtie, Blair and Giovanni have formed the first Be More You Squad to embody what it means to stay true to yourself and what you believe in.

With the “Be More You” initiative, Kat and the squad will share personal stories and participate in a special Instagram challenge where fans may get the opportunity to have their individual stories shared in a special look book alongside the crew.

Each person has their own story to share and can be seen as an inspiration to people of color who follow their stories and wish to explore their own individuality during this unprecedented time.  Together, they are a major force to be reckoned with, but their power is just as strong individually as it is in a group. For example, Blair is a social activist and author who supports marginalized groups through social media while Kat is an advocate for vulnerable communities around the world through her work with the United Nations Refugee Agency. On the other hand, Vashtie is one of the most influential figures in our generation and is known for her unique style and artistic expression while Giovanni is unapologetically himself and is widely known for his self expression in his personal and lifestyle vlogs.

Fans will have the opportunity to virtually meet the squad and share what Be More You means to them as part of the #BeMoreYouContest contest.To enter, fans should share a statement and picture about embracing yourself on Instagram using the hashtag #BeMoreYouContest while tagging Piercing Pagoda’s Instagram page. For more, follow @piercingpagoda on Instagram.

Kat Graham X Vashtie Headline ‘Be More You Squad’ With Piercing Pagoda  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

