Zoë Kravitz is the next Catwoman and we just got a sneak peek of her as the iconic DC character while filming in Liverpool. Kravitz makes an appearance alongside her costar Colin Ferell, who plays “The Penguin” in the upcoming The Batman remake, wearing a bad ass shiny black leather trench coat with, fishnet stockings, knee high boots and an asymmetrical bob adorned by a patent leather headpiece.

Kravitz brings to life Selina Kyle in the 2022 release that recently started filming after it’s lead actor, Robert Pattinson, who plays the caped crusader, was diagnosed with COVID 19 last month.

Ironically, Kravitz was denied an audition for The Dark Knight Rises (2012) because they weren’t “going urban” at the time, she revealed in a 2015 interview with Nylon.

She would later lend her voice to Catwoman in the 2017 animated film, The Lego Batman Movie and now, the fierce feline in the Matt Reeves-directed remake. Catwoman is known for her sexy and modern fashion, can’t wait to see how Kravitz embodies her sultry demeanor and killer leather looks!

Zoë Kravitz Rocks A Bad A** Black Leather Trench In ‘Catwoman’ Sneak Peek was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

