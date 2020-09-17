CLOSE
Rico Nasty Shares Her New Song And Visual For “Own It” [Video]

Nobody does a visual like Rico Nasty

2nd Annual Porn Hub Awards - Arrivals

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Rico Nasty is back with a brand new song and an accompanying music video.

The singer just released the uniquely Rico visuals for her new song “Own It,” the latest single off of her upcoming debut album, Nightmare Vacation.

“Own It” is a true reflection of all of the unique aspects that make Rico exactly who she is, switching from outrageous outfit to outrageous outfit, each one more different from the last. As you can see from the video’s thumbnail alone, the visuals in this music video are seriously over the top. She rocks a piece that looks like a Maison Margiela mask with clears spikes across it, styles her hair in braids that spell “Rico” as she swings surrounded by possums and other animals, and the entire aesthetic of the video seems to give fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from the rest of her album. Many people are saying that the looks from the video feel like they draw some inspiration from styles seen in Tim Burton movies like Edward Scissorhands, a look Rico reaches with her long, sharp silver nails.

Check out the brand new music video for “Own It” down below to see Rico Nasty’s latest visual masterpeice:

Rico Nasty Shares Her New Song And Visual For “Own It” [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

