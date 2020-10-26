CLOSE
NBA Player Zach Randolph’s Wife Files For Divorce Weeks After A “Hacked” Tweet

When NBA player Zach “Z-Bo” Randolph disrespected his wife, Faune Drake, by tweeting “I married a hoe” last month, the writing was on the wall. And despite the fact that he later doubled back insisting that he’d been hacked, it appears that there was trouble in paradise after all.

According to The Blast, Drake filed for divorce earlier this month in Los Angeles after six years of marriage. Reportedly, the pair have known each other since childhood, having attended the same elementary, middle, and high schools. They are high school sweethearts and reportedly even grew up in the same church.

“My junior year—his senior year,” Drake told Wedding Style Magazine, “we finally had classes together. He would ask me to help him with homework, which was his way of trying to spend more time with me.”

In 2013,  Randolph proposed to Drake.

“All I could do was cry joyful, happy tears,” Drake recalled of the proposal. “It came as a total surprise,. I just couldn’t believe he planned something like this. The first thought that crossed my mind was that I had to get in shape.”

They later tied the knot in 2014.

“August 10, 2014, was one of the best days of my life,” Drake said of their wedding day. “I married my best friend, my protector, my provider, my children’s father—a man I could not dream of being without.”

Randolph and Drake share five children and according to The YBF, Randolph is rumored to have fathered a child outside of the marriage. However, those rumors have yet to be confirmed. It is unclear whether the couple had a prenuptial agreement or not, but the Memphis Grizzlies star is said to be worth an estimated $85 million.

Divorce is tough — especially when children are involved. Hopefully, these parents can find a way to navigate their split and co-parent amicably.

