Uber Eats Facing Discrimination Over Black Restaurant Support

There has been a shift in this country with the recent tragic incidents being brought to light with the death of George Floyd and other victims. More and more companies have dedicated resources, donated money, or in the case of Uber eats offered discounts for black owned companies to help them through the pandemic.

Well since the summer Uber Eats created a policy to help independent black pwned restaurants by waiving delivery fees as an incentive for customers to order from those businesses. 

Some businesses are not happy about that and are screaming discrimination. However, Uber spokesperson Meghan Casserly said the company intends to continue the policy. “We’re proud to support Black-owned businesses with this initiative, as we know they’ve disproportionately been impacted by the health crisis,” Casserly said. “We heard loud and clear from consumers this was a feature they wanted—and we’ll continue to make it a priority.”

Source: Fox

