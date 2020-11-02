CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis Is A Two Time Champion

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Congratulations to the young man from Baltimore who is making headlines all over the world in the sport of Boxing. After his weekend bout with a seasoned and experienced boxer in Leo Santa Cruz, one which many thought was a good test for him and one they hope he would be able to pass to take his career to the next level. Well in his first pay per view fight Gervonta Tank Davis did not disappoint. He was able to pull off a great win in style ending the fight in the 6th round with a vicious upper cut that is also being considered as a knockout of the year candidate.

The win gives him two belts in two weight classes and he said he is prepared to defend both titles.

Source: CBS

belt , boxing , champion , gervonta , Halloween , halloween night , knockout , leo sant cruz , Tank , the new champ , uppercut , weight class

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote
Latest
‘War Criminal’ Allen West Defends Pro-Trump Drivers ‘Violence’…

It wasn't just that Allen West defended a caravan of pro-Trump truck drivers surrounding a Biden campaign bus in an…
11.02.20
Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst…

The potential of violence is threatening to further divide the United States of America ahead of one of the most…
11.02.20
Maxine Waters Calls Out ‘Undermining’ Black Trump Voters:…

Just days ahead of the election, California Sen. Maxine Waters had some choice words for Black voters intending to cast…
11.02.20
17 items
Philadelphia Police’s Timeline Of Terror: From Walter Wallace…

The killing of Walter Wallace Jr. was the latest installment in a timeline of terror perpetrated by the Philadelphia Police…
11.01.20
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia
Protests Break Out In Philadelphia After Police Shooting…

Police reform has been a steady subject for protesters recently and it follows the same pattern for those protesting in…
10.27.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.27.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.27.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.26.20
The Oprah Effect: Mogul To Rally Voters With…

Oprah Winfrey will be hosting a series of virtual town hall events in various battleground states that are expected to…
10.26.20
Close