We’re Obsessing Over Marsai Martin’s ‘Protect Black People’ Shirt By CISE

“Protect Black People” is, without a doubt, the mantra for 2020 and now thanks to CISE, we can all physically wear that slogan proudly!

CISE is a full service design, creative and digital marketing firm who launched the Protect Black People initiative in June of this year right in the height of the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd. Their mission was to elevate the #buyblack movement to help support the Black community and Black businesses with the bold yet simple message of “Protect Us”.

Now, after catching the attention of celebs like Marsai Martin who recently shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing her “Protect Black People” black hooded sweatshirt, CISE is on track to reach their goal of selling 1,000 of their signature “Protect Black People” tote bags by the end of this week!

“CISE was created to serve as an outlet to express creativity in the most productive way possible,” said CISE CEO, Blake Van Putten in a statement. “We wanted to make something that would remain timeless but still have a huge impact on the community that is around us. Stronger threads for a stronger community.”

With proceeds of each “Protect Black People” sale going toward the Anti-Racism fund, these tote bags are only the first to come from the brand’s elevated capsule collection and so far, have garnered an impressive $11K in the first 8 hours of its release.

The “Protect Black People” tote bag comes in a variety of styles and is available for $175.00 on CISE’s online store. CISE also sells “Protect Black People” t-shirts, hoodies (like Marsai’s) and masks which gives you multiple ways to rock the powerful slogan.

