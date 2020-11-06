CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Today - Season 68

Source: NBC / Getty

Al Roker made a public revelation on Friday (November 6), alerting America and his TODAY Show co-workers he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old Roker will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed and explained he publicly wanted to reveal his diagnosis due to the fact 1 in 7 Black men and 1 in 9 men overall will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” Roker said. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this. We’ll just wait and see, and hopefully in about two weeks, I’ll be back (on TODAY).”

Roker’s doctor, Vincent Laudone said his cancer hadn’t spread to other areas of his body.

“Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it’s more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate,” Laudone said.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation recommends Black men talk to their doctor about being screened for prostate cancer at age 40. The American Cancer Society recommends discussing screenings at age 45 for Black men and women and men who have had a father or brother diagnosed with prostate cancer before 65. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends all men ages 55-69 talk to their doctors about being screened.

“The problem for African American men is that any number of reasons from genetics to access to health care, and so we want to make it available and let people know they got to get checked,” Roker said.

 

Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Al Roker

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

The 66-year-old Roker said he wants to take viewers and America on his journey to educate them about prostate cancer,…
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…

According to published reports, the former Vice President by surpassing President Obama for the most popular votes, garnering a whopping…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
‘Bruh, You Got Played’: Roland Martin Reacts To…

Roland Martin served as the voice of truth following Ice Cube's continued demonstration that he still supports Donald Trump's "fraudulent"…
11.06.20
10 items
Shirley Chisholm Is ‘Unbought And Unbossed’: Powerful Quotes…

Unforgettable words from the civil rights icon.
11.06.20
Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now

Stacey Abrams deserves to be recognized for why Georgia is a swing state on the verge of making election history.
11.06.20
LeBron James Pleads For Help In Murder Involving…

While LeBron James made it clear that he was enjoying his most recent NBA Championship the joy did not last…
11.06.20
Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over…

According to Raw Story, the people of the Hospitality State voted in a new measure which would change the state…
11.05.20
‘From Picking Cotton To Picking Presidents’: Viral Video…

MSNBC's interview with a Black voter in Detriot was going viral after he addressed the acts of voter intimidation by…
11.05.20
Voting Rights, Criminal Justice Reform And Marijuana Win…

Civil rights advocates were delivered good news from final results in certain statewide elections that have provided somewhat of a…
11.04.20
Close