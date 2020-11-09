CLOSE
Baltimore City Police Patrol Car Hit By Car At Red Light

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

A Baltimore City Police patrol car was hit by another car Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 400 West North Avenue at Mt. Royal Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police said another car was driving westbound on North Avenue when it ran the red light, hitting another car and sending it into the patrol car.

The officer was taken to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries. All other drivers and passengers involved were treated on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Police Patrol Car Hit By Car At Red Light  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

