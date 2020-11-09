CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Philadelphia Election Officials Have Gotten Death Threats Since Presidential Race

Counting came with concern.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Philadelphia Celebrates President Elect Joe Biden's Victory

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

As Philadelphia continues to celebrate their contribution to Joseph Biden’s monumental victory the public is now seeing some of the behind the scenes turmoil. Unfortunately the City of Brotherly Love wasn’t so brotherly the last two weeks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on Crooks And Liars the iconic Pennsylvania city wasn’t unified over the voting process in the recent presidential election. On a 60 Minutes feature Bill Whitaker talked about the ballot process with local officials who were in charge of the counting the votes; specifically those mailed in by Americans who did not want to take their chances of possibly catching Covid-19. Al Schmidt, a Philadelphia city election commissioner, talked to the journalist about how contentious things became.

“At the end of the day, we are counting eligible votes cast by voters. The controversy surrounding it is something I don’t understand. It’s people making accusations that we wouldn’t count those votes, or people are adding fraudulent votes or just, coming up with, just, all sorts of crazy stuff” said Schmidt. He would proceed to reveal that certain locals would call into the his office saying “‘this is what the Second Amendment is for,’ people like us.”

To that Whitaker spoke to the underlining tone of the calls by saying “That’s — a not so veiled death threat”. “Yes, for counting votes in a democracy,” replied Schmidt. You can see the clip below.

Philadelphia Election Officials Have Gotten Death Threats Since Presidential Race  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Philadelphia

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted…

A viral video shows a driver who crashed at a Trump rally in Santa Maria, California, get assaulted by supporters…
11.10.20
Philadelphia Election Officials Have Gotten Death Threats Since…

As Philadelphia continues to celebrate their contribution to Joseph Biden’s monumental victory the public is now seeing some of the…
11.10.20
Biden’s New Coronavirus Task Force Is Co-Chaired By…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a doctor and college professor promoting health and healthcare equity for structurally marginalized populations, will co-chair Joe…
11.10.20
Eva Longoria Apologizes For Saying Latinas ‘Were The…

Eva Longoria is under fire for saying Latinas, not Black women, are the voters who should be recognized the most…
11.09.20
OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother…

The mother of  Nicole Brown Simpson -- the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson who was killed in a murder that he…
11.09.20
Highest-Ranking Black Staffer In The White House Quit…

Ja'Ron Smith, the now-former Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, said his conveniently timed departure from the Trump…
11.09.20
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of…

After days of counting more than 143M votes by the American people, former two-term vice president, and 36 year Senate…
11.07.20
Late Civil Rights Icon John Lewis’s Former County…

On Friday (Nov 6) the civil rights icon's county in Georgia tipped Democratic nominee Joe Biden into the lead in…
11.09.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

The 66-year-old Roker said he wants to take viewers and America on his journey to educate them about prostate cancer,…
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…

According to published reports, the former Vice President by surpassing President Obama for the most popular votes, garnering a whopping…
11.06.20
Close