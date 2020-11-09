CLOSE
Mo’Nique’s Ivy Park Unboxing Is So Damn Entertaining

Mo'Nique showed off what Beyonce's Ivy Park "Drip 2" collection looks like on plus size women in this fun unboxing!

Why is everything comedienne Mo’Nique does so entertaining? We’ve watched quite a few adidas x Ivy Park unboxings but none have brought us as much joy as Mo’Nique’s overhaul of the plus size sizes in the collection.

Unlike the release of the first Ivy Park collection, the “Drip 2” drop features plus sizes so curvy girls can get in on the trendy athlesuire line.

Since Mo and Beyonce go way back — I’m sure you can recall when she channeled her inner queen Bey at the 2006 BET Awards and again at the 2011 awards — so it makes sense Bey would gift the podcast host and fitness enthusiast one of her coveted boxes.

Mo took us through each look with a visually stimulating review in her own park!

And of course, Mo raved about the collection writing, “Beyonce you did that.”

She also wrote, “Hey my beautiful PLUS/FULL SISTERS. Our sister Beyoncé was thoughtful & considerate when she did for US. Thank you @beyonce 🥰p.s. @dwightholtjr my baby, you are so special and an incredible young man. Your directorial debut was AMAZING.”

Mo is among several celebs who received Ivy Park boxes this time around. Chloe x Halle, Janet Mock, Kerry Washington, Marsai Martin and more.

In other Beyonce news, the superstar singer released BTS footage from her three cover Vogue shoot that gave us a glimpse into “A Friday In September” with Beyonce.

Blue Ivy is also trending on Twitter after “Hair Love” director Matthew A. Cherry announced the famous tot is the narrator of the Audible version of “Hair Love.”

Despite being only eight-years-old, Blue Ivy has faced her fair share of criticism over her natural hair. We couldn’t think of a more perfect narrator for the project that the leader of the kiddie Carter clan.

Mo’Nique’s ‘Crazy In Love’ Intro Is The Best BET Awards Moment. Period

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park ‘Drip 2’ Collection Drop

Ivy Park x Adidas Round Up: Celebs Show Off Their ‘Drip 2’ From Beyoncé

Mo’Nique’s Ivy Park Unboxing Is So Damn Entertaining  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

mo'nique

