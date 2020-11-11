CLOSE
Maryland vs Ohio State Game Canceled This Weekend

Ohio State v Maryland

Source: G Fiume / Getty

The Ohio State vs Maryland football game has been canceled for this weekend due to several positive COVID-19 tests from Maryland.

Maryland made the call along with the Big 10 Conference to cancel the game after 8 football players test positive over the last 7 days in order to protect others.   The game will not be counted as a loss or a win and will not have an impact on either’s team record.

You have to play six games to be eligible to play in the Big 10 title championship.  Due to the shortened season, Ohio State will only be able to have one more game drop off their schedule to be ineligible for the championship.  Ohio State’s next game will be against Indiana on Saturday, November 21st.  This isn’t the first game to be impacted by COVID-19, the SEC has had numerous games and teams affected by the pandemic.

University of Maryland

