CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 12, 2020: Georgia Voter Recount — Election Integrity Threatened — $55M Black Venture Capital Fund  

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Georgia Secretary of State: Official Recount of 5 Million Votes

What You Need To Know:

One week after elections, the state of Georgia has not been called for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Wednesday Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the official recount of five million ballots cast in that state during the presidential contest.

2. While Republicans Threaten Election Integrity, the Biden Team Moves Forward

What You Need To Know:

As the Trump administration and Republicans continue to deny and fight the election results, President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team are moving forward with preparations to take control of the federal government. 

3. Coronavirus Update: As States Report Record Infection Cases, Governors Tighten Restrictions to Curb the Spread

 

What You Need To Know:

This week, the U.S. hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations and reported one million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November.

4. Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Killing Accused of 2018 Sexual Assault

What You Need To Know:

Former Louisville Police detective Brett Hankinson, one of three detectives who fired shots into Breonna Taylor’s apartment, is being accused of “willfully, intentionally, painfully, and violently” sexually assaulting attorney Margo Borders of Louisville after offering her a ride home from a bar in 2018.

5. Impacting America With A $55 Million Black Female-led Venture Capital Fund

What You Need To Know:

The global need to address access to capital inequities is greater than ever and it lies with putting women and investors of color in the forefront.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 12, 2020: Georgia Voter Recount — Election Integrity Threatened — $55M Black Venture Capital Fund    was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…

“Today our country lost a hero," Ruby Bridges wrote of her mother on Instagram Tuesday.
11.11.20
Georgia Woman Accused Of Impersonating As FBI Agent…

Was it worth it though?
11.11.20
‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted…

A viral video shows a driver who crashed at a Trump rally in Santa Maria, California, get assaulted by supporters…
11.10.20
Philadelphia Election Officials Have Gotten Death Threats Since…

As Philadelphia continues to celebrate their contribution to Joseph Biden’s monumental victory the public is now seeing some of the…
11.10.20
Biden’s New Coronavirus Task Force Is Co-Chaired By…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a doctor and college professor promoting health and healthcare equity for structurally marginalized populations, will co-chair Joe…
11.10.20
Eva Longoria Apologizes For Saying Latinas ‘Were The…

Eva Longoria is under fire for saying Latinas, not Black women, are the voters who should be recognized the most…
11.09.20
OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother…

The mother of  Nicole Brown Simpson -- the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson who was killed in a murder that he…
11.09.20
Highest-Ranking Black Staffer In The White House Quit…

Ja'Ron Smith, the now-former Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, said his conveniently timed departure from the Trump…
11.09.20
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of…

After days of counting more than 143M votes by the American people, former two-term vice president, and 36 year Senate…
11.07.20
Late Civil Rights Icon John Lewis’s Former County…

On Friday (Nov 6) the civil rights icon's county in Georgia tipped Democratic nominee Joe Biden into the lead in…
11.09.20
Close