Usher Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond

Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

In case you missed it, Usher’s baby girl is here and she’s a beauty!

He and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, welcomed Sovereign Bo Raymond back in September which to our surprise, was early. Sharing a first photo of his new bundle of joy, Usher revealed that Sovereign was actually due on November 11.

“Happy 11:11 Sovereign. Today was the day I thought you would arrive. You had a different plan,” Usher captioned the photo. “Life happens when you’re making other plans. Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment. I love what we have, and what made [Jenn Goicoechea]. Te amo mucho.”

Sovereign’s mother, Goicoechea, who is the vice president of A&R at Epic Records, also shared a photo of their baby girl on what would have been her due date.

Sovë helping me with album credits 😂😂

Congrats to them both for creating new life!

Close