Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Reunites For The ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion [TRAILER]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast

Source: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

Let me tell you a story, all about how The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air cast sat down and reminisced about their time in “Bel-Air.”

On Friday (November 13), Will Smith dropped the official trailer to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion slated for HBO Max. The special is set to air on November 19 and reunites him with the rest of the Banks family, including original Aunt Viv actress Janet Hubert. Hubert has memorably feuded with Smith in the past after she was replaced on the show by Daphne Maxwell. There’s also a touching tribute to late actor James Avery, who became America’s dad as Uncle Phil.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In addition, there’s going to be a dramatic reboot of the ’90s comedy over at NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. Based on a 2019 viral trailer, Bel-Air is set in a “modern day America” and will journey deeper into the various conflicts that made the original show a classic. Here’s the synopsis:

“Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

RELATED: For The Culture: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Tour ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion

RELATED: Will Smith Reveals Original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, Will Be A Part of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Reunites For The ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion [TRAILER]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Who Runs The World: Black & Latina Women…

After the historic turnout for both groups during the 2020 Presidential Election, both Black and Brown women have taken notice…
11.13.20
Trump Is Getting Republicans Paid From Refusing To…

Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 election to Biden is motivated by money, not his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud,…
11.13.20
Man Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery Texted With Friend…

A bond hearing for Travis McMichael, who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, all but confirmed the accused murderer in what's…
11.13.20
Ticketmaster’s Plan To Check Covid-19 Status For Concerts…

As another pandemic shutdown looms over the country one entertainment conglomerate forges forward. If you want to see your favorite…
11.13.20
Stacey Abrams Documentary-ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY
Stacey Abrams: Political Hero And Romance Author

Stacey Abrams is the former Georgia state house minority leader, and if you ask many Democrats, a Political Super Hero…
11.12.20
American multinational package delivery and supply chain...
UPS Lifts Ban On Natural Hairstyles & Beards

UPS is walking back some of its policies when it comes to the personal appearance of its employees–most notably, its…
11.12.20
Texas Becomes First State To Surpass Over A…

Texas has now surpassed California, the most populous state, and reportedly has the 10th most cases in the world.
11.12.20
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…

“Today our country lost a hero," Ruby Bridges wrote of her mother on Instagram Tuesday.
11.11.20
Georgia Woman Accused Of Impersonating As FBI Agent…

Was it worth it though?
11.11.20
‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted…

A viral video shows a driver who crashed at a Trump rally in Santa Maria, California, get assaulted by supporters…
11.10.20
Close