CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

For The Culture: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Tour ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion

That doorway feels hella empty without the late James Avery standing with the cast.

DJ Jazzy Jeff And The Fresh Prince Portrait Shoot

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff took a tour of the mansion featured on the legendary sit-com show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and it’s a far cry from how it was portrayed when it first debuted in our livingrooms 30 years ago.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The video clip shows to the two hip-hop legends standing in front of the white doorway Jazzy Jeff was frequently thrown out of by Uncle Phil (first things first, R.I.P.) throughout the show’s series.  However, when they walked into the home, the decor couldn’t be further away from the posh white-and-beige livingroom set that fans have come to know.  Instead, it’s reminiscent of the poolhouse Will and Carlton shared when they moved out of the main residence on the show.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The pad is decorated with graffiti art, original footwear Will wore during the series, gear from his Bel-Air Athletics anniversary capsule, a mini-basketball hoop, and original records DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince created back in the day. The tour continued to the very dated dining room area which contrasts the modern styled pool area in the back of the mansion.  

Later, castmates Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro joined the tour.

Fans looking to rent out the Brentwood, California residence can start now. According to Airbnb, renters can book one of five nostalgic stays in the home on October 2, October 5, October 8, October 11, and October 14 for only $30 a night in celebration of the show’s 30th-anniversary. 

Last month it was announced that a reunion special for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will debut on HBO Max around Thanksgiving 2020. 

For The Culture: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Tour ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My…

Breonna Taylor's former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment…
09.28.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After…

The New York Times' report on Donald Trump's taxes prompted comparisons of the president to Al Capone, who was arrested,…
09.28.20
Trump Nominating Amy Coney Barrett After Voting Has…

Civil rights groups condemned Trump for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg even though…
09.28.20
Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed…

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy…
09.28.20
Close