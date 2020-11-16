Trump Makes An Admission About Winner Of The 2020 Presidential Race

Since Joe Biden was projected winner of the 2020 Presidential race and was named President elect, Donald Trump has yet to agree that he has really lost the election, until now. Trump went on his favorite media platform, Twitter, and tweeted “He won because the Election was Rigged.”

This comes after his supporters travelled to Washington DC for a Million MAGA March in support of Trump and his claims that Biden did not win this election.

Despite his admission with an asterik, he is still refusing to concede and continues to make claims of fraud and more issues with the election process.

Source: CNBC

