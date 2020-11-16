CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Erykah Badu Tests Positive For COVID-19 In One Nostril, Negative In Other

The Queen is fine though.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

Source: 2020HHA / Getty

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spike across the country and we are once again reminded that celebrity status does not protect you from this deadly virus. One of music’s brightest talents in Erykah Badu is looking for answers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on Page Six,  Badu is the latest musical performer to have to reassess their movements in the current Covid-19 environment. On Friday, November 13 she vented her frustration regarding her recent hospital visit.

“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive. Right nostril negative,” Badu tweeted. “Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is, Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh.”

Naturally, after the post went viral she was faced with thousands of naysayers who doubted her claim. She then followed things up with a screenshot of her results which exonerated her from any cap. “Left nostril positive & right nostril negative,” the comments section of the paperwork read.

She is not the first high profile name to receive some confusing results from their Covid-19 examinations. Earlier this month, Tesla founder Elon Musk said he took the test four times and got different results. “

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today,” Musk tweeted. “Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.”

Thankfully, Fat Belly Bella is feeling just fine and took the test in order to perform live. “I don’t feel bad at all. We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I’m Gucci. But thanks .”

Photo:

Erykah Badu Tests Positive For COVID-19 In One Nostril, Negative In Other  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

erykah badu

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Racist Much?: Megyn Kelly Calls For White People…

During her interview with right-wing show, America This Week with host Eric Bolling, the disgraced journalist complained on-air about President-elect,…
11.17.20
Trump, COVID-19, #TheBlackBallot
Trump Makes An Admission About Winner Of The…

Since Joe Biden was projected winner of the 2020 Presidential race and was named President elect, Donald Trump has yet…
11.16.20
‘Manly Men’? People Are Laughing At Candace Owens,…

Candace Owens' tweet questioning pop singer Harry Styles' masculinity prompted people to point their Twitter fingers at her husband.
11.16.20
15 items
Black People For Joe Biden To Consider For…

Here's a list of Black people reportedly being considered for roles in the president-elect's future cabinet.
11.17.20
Who Runs The World: Black & Latina Women…

After the historic turnout for both groups during the 2020 Presidential Election, both Black and Brown women have taken notice…
11.13.20
Trump Is Getting Republicans Paid From Refusing To…

Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 election to Biden is motivated by money, not his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud,…
11.13.20
Man Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery Texted With Friend…

A bond hearing for Travis McMichael, who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, all but confirmed the accused murderer in what's…
11.13.20
Ticketmaster’s Plan To Check Covid-19 Status For Concerts…

As another pandemic shutdown looms over the country one entertainment conglomerate forges forward. If you want to see your favorite…
11.13.20
Stacey Abrams Documentary-ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY
Stacey Abrams: Political Hero And Romance Author

Stacey Abrams is the former Georgia state house minority leader, and if you ask many Democrats, a Political Super Hero…
11.12.20
American multinational package delivery and supply chain...
UPS Lifts Ban On Natural Hairstyles & Beards

UPS is walking back some of its policies when it comes to the personal appearance of its employees–most notably, its…
11.12.20
Close