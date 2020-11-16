Ciara debuted a new icy inspired look over the weekend and we can’t stop thinking about how good she looks!

The multifaceted superstar showed off her new icy-blue ‘do on the ‘Gram this weekend with two gorgeous and perfectly angled selfies that made us all want to hit the salon for a color change right away! For someone who is known for switching up her ‘do often, we have to say that this ombré ice-blue wig is definitely one of our faves among all of Ciara’s latest styles.

While the color was done by celebrity stylist César DeLeön Ramîrez, the actual wig was styled by none other than Ciara herself, which comes as no surprise since we know that the Level Up singer is a pro when it comes to keeping us on our toes and pulling off trend setting hairstyles effortlessly.

With this new icy-blue look, Ciara is seemling taking full advantage of quarantine and getting super creative with her style. After giving birth to her third child, Win Harrison Wilson, and celebrating her 35th birthday, she wowed us her post-baby body galore in that gorgeous green trench and posted pics on the ‘Gram that showed off her sexy figure and beauty. And then there was that time she gave us complete hair envy and captured the many moods that Black women have when manipulating their hair. In the IGTV video that she posted to her profile, she transitioned from a large gorgeous afro, to long box braids, to micro twists, to a short finger wave cut and then finally to long faux locs, all while singing the lyrics to her song, Rooted.

As the queen of the switch up, it’s safe to say that Ciara has officially become our “hair goals” this year and we love to see it. We can’t wait to see what style she’ll rock next!

We’re Obsessing Over Ciara’s New Icy Blue ‘Do was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

