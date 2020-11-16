Coronavirus Hospitalizations Inching Toward 1,000 As Total Cases Exceed 167K In Maryland

As of Monday, there are now 167,656 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.
That’s according to the state health department. The state added 1,726 cases overnight. There have been 4,160 people who have died from the virus. Hospitalizations are up with 985 people hospitalized.
The statewide positivity rate is now at 6.45%.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|1,606
|(32)
|Anne Arundel
|14,129
|(276)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|20,737
|(508)
|19*
|Baltimore County
|24,285
|(668)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,365
|(29)
|1*
|Caroline
|810
|(9)
|Carroll
|2,703
|(128)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,596
|(36)
|1*
|Charles
|3,717
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|910
|(14)
|Frederick
|5,565
|(133)
|8*
|Garrett
|305
|(1)
|Harford
|4,616
|(82)
|4*
|Howard
|6,791
|(126)
|6*
|Kent
|372
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|28,989
|(868)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|36,269
|(865)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|908
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,731
|(60)
|Somerset
|540
|(8)
|Talbot
|708
|(7)
|Washington
|3,038
|(52)
|Wicomico
|2,884
|(55)
|Worcester
|1,356
|(31)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|6,654
|10-19
|14,714
|(3)
|20-29
|31,680
|(25)
|1*
|30-39
|29,784
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|26,207
|(135)
|3*
|50-59
|24,313
|(341)
|16*
|60-69
|16,227
|(676)
|14*
|70-79
|9,348
|(1,035)
|28*
|80+
|7,003
|(1,883)
|81*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|87,314
|(2,034)
|75*
|Male
|78,616
|(2,119)
|74*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|50,362
|(1,673)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|3,204
|(154)
|6*
|White (NH)
|46,745
|(1,790)
|74*
|Hispanic
|33,829
|(469)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|7,697
|(48)
|Data not available
|24,093
|(19)
You can check out Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery plan here.
Maryland is now releasing zip code data to show where the concentration of COVID-19 cases are in the state.
Find out how to help your neighbor and other folks in need: gov.maryland.gov/marylandunites
You can find a map tracking cases in the state here.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage
For more information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211.
