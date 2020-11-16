Coronavirus Hospitalizations Inching Toward 1,000 As Total Cases Exceed 167K In Maryland

As of Monday, there are now 167,656 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

That’s according to the state health department. The state added 1,726 cases overnight. There have been 4,160 people who have died from the virus. Hospitalizations are up with 985 people hospitalized.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 6.45%.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers: By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 1,606 (32) Anne Arundel 14,129 (276) 12* Baltimore City 20,737 (508) 19* Baltimore County 24,285 (668) 24* Calvert 1,365 (29) 1* Caroline 810 (9) Carroll 2,703 (128) 3* Cecil 1,596 (36) 1* Charles 3,717 (102) 2* Dorchester 910 (14) Frederick 5,565 (133) 8* Garrett 305 (1) Harford 4,616 (82) 4* Howard 6,791 (126) 6* Kent 372 (24) 2* Montgomery 28,989 (868) 41* Prince George’s 36,269 (865) 24* Queen Anne’s 908 (26) 1* St. Mary’s 1,731 (60) Somerset 540 (8) Talbot 708 (7) Washington 3,038 (52) Wicomico 2,884 (55) Worcester 1,356 (31) 1* Data not available (13) By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 6,654 10-19 14,714 (3) 20-29 31,680 (25) 1* 30-39 29,784 (53) 6* 40-49 26,207 (135) 3* 50-59 24,313 (341) 16* 60-69 16,227 (676) 14* 70-79 9,348 (1,035) 28* 80+ 7,003 (1,883) 81* Data not available (2) Female 87,314 (2,034) 75* Male 78,616 (2,119) 74* By Race and Ethnicity Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 50,362 (1,673) 56* Asian (NH) 3,204 (154) 6* White (NH) 46,745 (1,790) 74* Hispanic 33,829 (469) 13* Other (NH) 7,697 (48) Data not available 24,093 (19)

You can check out Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery plan here.

Maryland is now releasing zip code data to show where the concentration of COVID-19 cases are in the state.

Find out how to help your neighbor and other folks in need: gov.maryland.gov/marylandunites

You can find a map tracking cases in the state here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

For more information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211.

