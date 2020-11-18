CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19 Vaccine? Watch This… [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
prevent covid

Source: Press / preventCOVID.org

People tend to have trust issues when it comes to vaccines and the COVID-19 option is no different.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This week, Dr. Robert Fullilove from the Fred Hutchinson Research Center called in to chat with Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine. How will it affect the Black community? What should you know before volunteering to take it? Dr. Fullilove, who specializes in health disparities and justice, provides a breakdown in the interview below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

For more information, visit PreventCOVID.org.

DON’T MISS…

Biden’s New Coronavirus Task Force Is Co-Chaired By A Black Woman

Singer Jeremih In The ICU With COVID-19, Artist Friends Ask For Prayers

Ticketmaster’s Plan To Check Covid-19 Status For Concerts Revealed

Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

18 photos Launch gallery

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Continue reading List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

The coronavirus does not discriminate against color, age, or societal status. As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Below is the official list of celebs diagnosed with Coronavirus. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19 Vaccine? Watch This… [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Tragic News: “MasterChef Junior’s” Ben Watkins Dies Of…

Beloved MasterChef Junior contestant Ben Watkins died at 14 years old. According to reports from Chicago Tribune, Ben died on Monday,…
11.18.20
Close up of calculator and data
Georgia Recount Finds Uncounted Ballots

As the Georgia is in the process of counting almost 5 million ballots by hand due to the recount demanded…
11.17.20
5 Reasons Why Mumia Abu-Jamal Should Be Released

Free-agent NFL quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick has joined the decades-long calls for Mumia Abu-Jamal's freedom. 
11.17.20
Racist Much?: Megyn Kelly Calls For White People…

During her interview with right-wing show, America This Week with host Eric Bolling, the disgraced journalist complained on-air about President-elect,…
11.17.20
Trump, COVID-19, #TheBlackBallot
Trump Makes An Admission About Winner Of The…

Since Joe Biden was projected winner of the 2020 Presidential race and was named President elect, Donald Trump has yet…
11.16.20
‘Manly Men’? People Are Laughing At Candace Owens,…

Candace Owens' tweet questioning pop singer Harry Styles' masculinity prompted people to point their Twitter fingers at her husband.
11.16.20
15 items
Black People For Joe Biden To Consider For…

Here's a list of Black people reportedly being considered for roles in the president-elect's future cabinet.
11.17.20
Who Runs The World: Black & Latina Women…

After the historic turnout for both groups during the 2020 Presidential Election, both Black and Brown women have taken notice…
11.13.20
Trump Is Getting Republicans Paid From Refusing To…

Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 election to Biden is motivated by money, not his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud,…
11.13.20
Man Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery Texted With Friend…

A bond hearing for Travis McMichael, who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, all but confirmed the accused murderer in what's…
11.13.20
Close